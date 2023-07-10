PNM Resources to Announce 2023 Second Quarter Earnings on August 4

PR Newswire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 10, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources will announce second quarter 2023 financial results prior to the market opening on Friday, August 4, 2023. Management will also host a live conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and other company updates. The press release and accompanying presentation materials for the conference call will be posted on the company website at www.PNMResources.com.

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180845/f9e7ceca57. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event.

Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events.cfm.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:               

Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman 

Ray Sandoval

(505) 241-2160 

(505) 241-2782

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

