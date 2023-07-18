GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, today announced the appointment of Dorothy Gemmell as Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 3, 2023. Gemmell will work closely with Aaron Crittenden, newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, and together they will lead the company’s Pharma Manufacturer Solutions business, which provides solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Gemmell brings with her a strong track record leading high-growth teams and building trusted, market-leading healthcare companies that provide solutions to pharmaceutical companies, provider organizations and health plans. She has served as an advisor to GoodRx for two years, during which she focused on growth, go-to-market strategy and the development of GoodRx's healthcare provider offering, strengthening GoodRx’s overall B2B value proposition to the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Gemmell will now work to expand the roster of brands that leverage GoodRx’s leading awareness, access and adherence platform that is used by millions of consumers and has helped over 900,000 prescribers, and scale GoodRx’s solutions for helping patients start and stay on their medications.

“Dorothy is a successful, well-rounded healthcare executive with a terrific track record of building teams, delivering results for customers and creating revenue growth,” said Scott Wagner, Interim CEO of GoodRx. “Dorothy knows GoodRx well and has a great combination of strategic insight and execution discipline. Everyone at GoodRx is thrilled that Dorothy is joining our team.”

In addition to working on Pharma Manufacturer Solutions, Gemmell will oversee the strategy and operations of GoodRx Health, the trusted and award-winning content arm of GoodRx, where she will continue building on its mission of creating impactful and unbiased health content for consumers. Gemmell will also manage the company’s offerings for healthcare providers (HCPs), including the recently launched Provider Mode, which is a platform built to help HCPs find affordable solutions for the medications they prescribe.

“I’m excited to join the GoodRx leadership team as we expand our opportunities for healthcare brands across our consumer and provider offerings,” said Gemmell. “Grounded in our mission to make medications more affordable and accessible, I will be looking for new ways to help manufacturers surface their savings, adherence and patient support programs to providers and consumers in effective ways at the most meaningful points in the patient journey to improve patient outcomes.”

Gemmell previously served as Head of Commercial for digital pharmacy Capsule, Chief Commercial Officer for telebehavioral health company AbleTo, and held senior leadership roles at Havas Health, Practice Fusion and WebMD/Medscape. During her thirteen years at WebMD, she managed the sales teams and helped scale the company while building consumer and healthcare provider trust.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading resource for healthcare savings and information that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $55 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

