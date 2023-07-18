Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, has been recognized as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces” in 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. HGV was honored for creating an engaging work experience and for providing best-in-class personal and professional development opportunities. The company was awarded four stars out of five on their score and is the only vacation ownership company on the list.

“Our team members are the driving force behind everything we do at HGV,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “Their ongoing commitment and dedicated efforts have propelled us to new heights, allowing us to meet our goals and grow our company. Every day, we’re mindful to invest in the well-being, growth and happiness of our team members as they are truly the heart of our company.”

“Cultivating a thriving company culture and providing industry-leading benefits is at the core of our ‘Putting People First’ mission,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & public affairs. “Our exceptional team members are the backbone of our company, and we’re committed to fostering an environment where they can flourish both personally and professionally. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our team members and are excited to build upon this achievement and further strengthen our culture of excellence together.”

HGV is actively growing its workforce and is seeking new and passionate individuals to join roles across all departments in the company. The company creates an inclusive and supportive work environment where team members are empowered to reach their full potential, both personally and professionally. To date, HGV has been named in several Newsweek lists honoring “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters,” “America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity,” “America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+” and “Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces.”

Providing comprehensive benefits and perks is a top priority for HGV to ensure its team members feel engaged and valued for their hard work. The company provides industry-leading travel benefits where team members can participate in the Go Hilton travel program. Eligible team members can take advantage of special room rates, flexibility and other perks for a discounted elite travel experience. The company also offers eligible team members to fully access all benefits on day one of employment, including: medical, dental, vision, optional supplemental insurance, and a DailyPay option so team members can be paid instantly.

HGV also strives to foster an inclusive work culture by offering 12 Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs), where those of similar backgrounds can come together for support and form a community. Women, Pride, Young Professionals, and Military & Families are just some of the TMRGs that HGV team members are invited to join. HGV also seeks to engrain professional development into the fabric of the company by providing over 1,000 distinct training and development courses, as well as internship and mentorship programs for those just entering the working world.

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to determine “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023” throughan independent study. The study was done by conducting a large-scale independent survey with over 389,000 completed company reviews by employees who work for companies employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. This ranking recognizes the workplaces which have focused on and succeeded in their empowerment of women, promotion of veterans, development of entry-level employees and support for LGBTQ+ associates.

