TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT)( OTCQX:CBULF , Financial)(FSE:CB82) announces today that it has appointed Bruno Baillavoine Executive Chair of its Board of Directors. Mr. Baillavoine was originally appointed Chair of the Board of Directors on February 16, 2023 as an independent director (see press release dated February 16, 2023). The Company also wishes to announce that it has appointed Stephen Woodhead as Chief Financial Officer to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Rodger Roden.

Bruno Baillavoine, Executive Chair of the Company stated: "On behalf of the Board and Management at Gratomic, I would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Rodger for his professional service to the Company and wish him the best in his retirement."

Stephen Woodhead servred as Executive VP-Finance for the Company since March of 2021and has been preparing for the role of CFO for the last 6 months in anticipation of Mr. Roden's retirement. Mr. Woodhead is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. Mr. Woodhead has over 30 years of experience, having worked for the South African Department of Finance and Trans Hex Group, a South African diamond producer, before relocating to Canada in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer of Trans Hex International. Mr. Woodhead is Senior Vice President, Finance of Sumer Resources (copper) and One Bullion (gold), and has worked as Chief Financial Officer / Vice President of Finance with various public companies in the resource sector, including Desert Sun Mining, from 2003 until it was acquired by Yamana Gold in 2006, developer of the Jacobina gold mine in Brazil, Homeland Energy (developer of a coal mine in South Africa), Crocodile Gold (developer and acquiror of gold mines in Australia), and Trigon Metals (developer of a copper mine in Namibia). Mr. Woodhead also served as a director of Apogee Minerals (silver) and Vaaldiam Mining (diamonds).

The Company also wishes to report that all matters on the agenda at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on July 6, 2023 were approved by at least a 97% majority of the shares voted at the meeting.

The Company will be commencing a search for up to two additional independent directors to enhance the corporate governance of Gratomic.

"It is with great pride that I take on the new role of Executive Chair of the Board of this exciting and challenging project at such an opportune time," said Baillavoine. "Gratomic hasvaluable assets in the form of high-quality vein graphite. It has Management, Commercial and Technical teams with a proven record that is World class in the Graphite sector. In addition, I am confident that Gratomic has the right strategy to become a key Partner in the Electric Vehicle battery supply chain."

"The directors chose Bruno to fill this role based on his experience and expertise. I fully support his expanded role in management of the Company as Executive Chair of the Board," stated Arno Brand, President & CEO, Gratomic. "Having Bruno in an executive position will give me more time to focus on my role as CEO. This separation of duties will allow us to streamline the day-to-day operations within the Company, providing everyone more time to focus on various important business items simultaneously."

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation is a key element in supporting Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of producing graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization, and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

