PBIO Adds CA Based Cannabis Quality, Innovation, and Social Equity Leader Crème de Canna to List of Distributors Selling PBIO's Ultra-Fast Acting and Highly Effective All-Natural Nano-CBD Topical Spray

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and beverage, and other industries, and Crème de Canna (CdC), a Santa Cruz County based leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of premium quality and innovative cannabis products, today announced their commercial agreement for the supply and distribution of PBIO's UltraShear™-processed nanoemulsified CBD ("UltraShear Nano-CBD") in a hemp-derived, best-in-class, super-fast acting, highly bioavailable, all natural, preservative-free, and highly potent (40 mg/ml) Nano-CBD Topical Spray.

Mr. Jeffrey N. Peterson, PBIO's Chairman, explained: "CdC's founding partners were among the earliest innovators in California's emerging cannabis industry. Their relentless focus on controlling quality from plant selection and growth through to product design, manufacture, and finished products has distinguished and equipped them for survival and success through the tumultuous history of this industry. Since its formal founding in 2010, Crème de Canna has been recognized as the oldest "social equity" licensed manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products in CA. In addition to their web-based marketing and distribution capabilities in CA and beyond, they have recently partnered with Catalyst, a leading chain of California dispensaries, providing CdC with a new, highly respected, and successful sales channel."

Mr. Peterson continued: "CdC's history, principles, and performance made them an attractive partner for our early efforts in developing and testing UST-processed nanoemulsified THC oral spray products in CA. Their team has worked closely with us to produce small batches of Nano-THC Oral Spray for consumer focus group testing, with notable success reported in several previous PBIO press releases. Upon PBIO's recent development and release of a Nano-CBD Topical Spray with our first few distribution partners, it was an obvious next step for the CdC team to partner with us to seize the opportunity to lead as a CA-based distribution partner."

Mr. Jonathan Kolodinski, Founder and CEO of CdC, commented: "For the first time ever, the opportunity to purchase Creme de Canna products outside of California has arrived. Crème de Canna is bringing its long-established domain expertise in crafting innovative, high-quality cannabis products in CA to new frontiers. We plan to actively distribute this new, UltraShear-processed, super-fast acting, high potency, and highly bioavailable Nano-CBD Topical Spray worldwide wherever CBD commerce is legally allowed. We are delighted to add this best-in-class Nano-CBD Topical Spray to our product line! Our team is excited about our partnership with PBIO and the opportunities they are opening with their disruptive UltraShear technology platform, now being introduced for cannabis products. CdC will be quickly launching this preservative-free, all plant-based Nano-CBD topical spray on our website, thus making this unique product available soon for purchase from CdC nationwide."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, added: "This agreement between our companies for the supply and distribution of PBI's stable, highly absorbable UltraShear Nano-CBD Topical Spray is for a minimum of two years and is expected to generate over $1.0 million in revenue for PBIO in the first year alone. Jonathan Kolodinski has been an early and courageous innovator in the cannabis field in California and is a proven winner in this challenging growth industry. We are honored and excited to partner with Jonathan and his team at Crème de Canna on this next generation UltraShear Nano-CBD product, and likely on additional products to follow."

About Crème de Canna

Inspired by the ever-expanding knowledge base on the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis, the Créme de Canna team is driven by a vision of providing the highest quality and most effective legal cannabis products to the world. In 2010, Créme de Canna was born and began supplying the State of California with legal medical cannabis products. Early success and attention were earned with their cannabis-infused ice cream, including flavors like Bananabis Foster and Straw-Mari Cheesecake, providing exciting and delicious ways to enjoy cannabis for the medical-cannabis patients of California, under the prop 215 medical cannabis laws. Following success with ice cream products, they opened one of the first cannabis dispensaries in Santa Cruz, California, providing a first of its kind, world class experience in buying locally grown and sourced cannabis products. Integrity, unwavering focus on quality, an enviable record of product and industry awards, growth through sustainable practices, and community involvement, facilitated Créme de Canna's path through the hurdles of California's prop 64 Cannabis Legalization in 2018, poising it for a new era of product innovations, partnership, and growth. The Crème de Canna brand is now best known for its California THC products ranging from premium Live Resin Extracts to Cured Extracts, Diamond Infused Flower and Pre Rolls, Full Spectrum Oil, Hash Gummies and Body Cream.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

