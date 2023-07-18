National Grid Commemorates Lineworker Appreciation Day

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, MA and SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Electric field force crews maintain the infrastructure that powers our daily lives, often working through some of the most severe weather conditions to respond to service interruptions. On July 10, National Grid is proud to recognize National Lineworker Appreciation Day and celebrate the dedicated individuals who are keeping customers connected and readying the grid for an electrified future.

Thousands of National Grid field workers design, build, maintain, and repair the overhead and underground electricity lines and substations that deliver power to nearly 3 million people. This workforce oversees transmission and distribution lines across more than 28,000 square miles in Massachusetts and Upstate New York.

Over the last year, several major weather events significantly impacted National Grid's service area, resulting in damage to the power system and widespread outages. Crews were prepared on the front lines during each instance - working nights, weekends, and even holidays alongside public safety officials to assess conditions, repair equipment, and restore service to customers as quickly as possible.

"Rain or shine, our skilled field force consistently delivers for customers in their moments of need," said Brian Gemmell, Chief Operating Officer for New York Electric, National Grid. "Crews this year were especially up to the challenge, working around the clock before, during, and after some of the most destructive winter storms we've ever experienced. Today and every day, we celebrate the committed individuals who maintain our electric systems and navigate emergency situations with care and precision."

Among these severe weather events was Winter Storm Elliot, a historic Christmas week "bomb cyclone" that brought hurricane-force winds to much of the Northeast. The company mobilized more than 5,000 personnel to respond to over 365,000 affected customers across its service area, including parts of Western New York that experienced more than 50 inches of heavy, wet snow. In Massachusetts, crews replaced nearly two miles of distribution lines and 120 distribution poles, all while restoring power by 95% in 33 hours.

As a result of the company's exceptional performance during weather events spanning November 2022 to March 2023, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) recognized National Grid in June with five Emergency and Response Awards - two for Massachusetts and three for Upstate New York. Since 2002, National Grid has received a total of 48 EEI awards.

Empowering the Electric Workforce of the Future

National Grid is focused on creating a smarter, stronger energy system to accelerate economy-wide electrification. To enable the clean energy transition in the U.S. Northeast, the company continues to strengthen local partnerships and invest in the next generation of clean energy leaders - providing career exploration opportunities, hands-on training, and an equitable path to employment, including:

Supporting and hiring graduates from the Line Worker Certification Program at Hudson Valley Community College in New York's Capital Region.Serving middle school students up to work-ready adults through four new Workforce Development academies in Massachusetts.Awarding underrepresented high school and college students seeking meaningful careers in energy with its "Charging Our Future" Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Engineering Scholarship Program.

As National Grid works to help Massachusetts and New York achieve critical climate targets, infrastructure projects in renewable generation, transmission, and storage will spur more in-demand jobs. The company's Workforce Development strategy aims to build a sustainable pipeline of diverse talent to develop and operate a net-zero future for all.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram.

Media Contacts

Emily Demarest
Massachusetts
(781) 907-3980
Email

1100e44c-47f6-40b9-9140-8a4da3fefcb2.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Grid on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: National Grid
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/national-grid
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: National Grid



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766510/National-Grid-Commemorates-Lineworker-Appreciation-Day

img.ashx?id=766510
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.