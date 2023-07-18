Travel + Leisure Co. Names Jon G. Muñoz to the Role of Senior Vice President, Environmental, Social, and Governance

Travel Leisure Co. (

NYSE:TNL, Financial), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, announced that Jon G. Muñoz joined the company in the role of Senior Vice President, Environmental, Social, and Governance.

In this new role, Muñoz will support the evolution of environmental strategies focused on energy use, water conservation, recycling, and pollution reduction. He will also partner with stakeholders to continue the company’s social strategies to strengthen its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and human rights. Muñoz’ team will also oversee the company’s community engagement and philanthropic efforts, including guidance of the Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation.

“As part of the Travel + Leisure Co. strategy to make a positive impact on the world through responsible tourism, we prioritize our proactive advancement of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) across the business,” said Kimberly Marshall, chief human resources officer of Travel + Leisure Co. “This commitment to bring out the best in people and places around the world is reflected in our diverse, inclusive culture. Jon’s expertise will also strengthen the development of external marketing strategies focused on engaging diverse communities.”

Muñoz brings more than 25 years of leadership experience and a perspective broadened by his expertise in diversity, equity, and inclusion, public affairs, community engagement, multicultural and LGBTQ marketing, sales, and human resources. He most recently served as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer for Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the world’s foremost management consulting firms. His previous experience in delivering integrated and holistic DEI strategies and building best practices was demonstrated through key national and global DEI and multicultural marketing leadership roles at Hilton, T-Mobile, Nextel Communications, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin Moody College of Communication, and holds several certifications in corporate citizenship and executive education from Boston College and Southern Methodist University, respectively.

Muñoz is also committed to nonprofit leadership and is actively involved in several national and global nonprofit organizations. He currently serves on the Chairman’s Advisory Council for the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, as immediate past board chair for the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), and advisory board chair of the Latino DEI Collective. He also serves on the University of Texas at Austin Moody College of Communication Dean’s Advisory Council.

Muñoz will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Orlando, Fla.

About Travel + Leisure Co.
As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. (

NYSE:TNL, Financial) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

