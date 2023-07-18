Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, after the market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Wednesday, August 2 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results. Details for the call are listed below.

Second Quarter Conference Call Details:

Live conference call: 1 833 470 1428 (domestic) or 1 404 975 4839 (international)

Call Access Code: 124473

Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/581324737

Conference call replay available through November 1, 2023:

1 866 813 9403 (domestic) or 44 204 525 0658 (international)

Replay access code: 982548

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visithttps://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=9d0b3840&confId=53354 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Wednesday, August 2.

About FCPT:

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710225938/en/