AAR named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

This award recognizes AAR’s commitment to empowering, promoting, developing, and supporting employees.

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 recognizes the best workplaces in the United States overall by state and based on their performance in the following areas: empowerment of women, promotion of veterans, development of entry-level employees, and support for LGBTQ associates.

To determine the ranking, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group conducted a large-scale employer study of companies employing at least 1,000 people in the U.S. Participants were asked about their employment experience, and findings were based on over 389,000 company reviews.

“How do you find a great workplace—one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance? Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023,’ highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

“AAR’s recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 is a testament to the engagement, dedication, and expertise of our teams. We invest in opportunities for employees to learn and develop in a supportive environment to further a sense of community. Together, we create a positive employee experience that enables us to best serve our customers,” said John M. Holmes, Chairman, President and CEO of AAR. 

For more information on a career with AAR, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/careers/working-at-aar/.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODg3MTkxMCM1Njg1MjUxIzIwMDU0MTk=
AAR-Corp-.png
Media Team
AAR CORP.
+1-630-227-5100
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.