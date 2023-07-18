InterCure Ltd. Announces Proposed Voluntary Delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange and shall continue to be listed on the NASDAQ and TASE

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. ( INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the "Company"), announced today that its board of directors (“Board”) has approved the voluntarily delisting of the Company’s common shares (“Shares”) from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) (the “Delisting”).

The Company has decided to delist from the TSX after concluding that maintaining the listing does not offer substantial benefits to the Company and its shareholders. The Shares are currently listed on the NASDAQ and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in addition to them being listed on the TSX. After a careful review of the trading volume data relating to the Shares, the Board has concluded that the trading volume on the TSX in insufficient to justify the continued listing.

The Issuer will, however, remain a “reporting issuer” under applicable Canadian securities laws and continue to provide regular comprehensive disclosure pursuant to National Instrument 71-102 – Continues Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers as a “SEC Foreign Issuer”.

Most brokers in Canada, including discount and online brokers, have the ability to buy and sell securities listed on the NASDAQ. Therefore, the Company’s NASDAQ listing will continue to provide shareholders with the same accessibility to trade the Company’s common shares. The value of the Company’s common shares is not related to or dependent on the TSX listing. Shareholders holding common shares in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade the Company’s shares on the NASDAQ.

The Company has applied to the TSX to delist the Shares from the TSX at the end of the trading session on August 14, 2023. The Delisting is subject to the approval of the TSX. As per Section 720 of the TSX Company Manual, shareholder approval is not required as an acceptable alternate market exists for the listed securities. In connection with the Delisting, in accordance with Israeli securities laws, the Company will seek the approval of its shareholders, at a special meeting of shareholders called on August 14, 2023, to rely on the dual listing of the Shares on the Nasdaq Global Market and on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for the purposes of compliance with Israeli securities laws, in accordance with Section 35FF of the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) ( INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Delisting, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that InterCure intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believes,” “hopes,” “may,” “anticipates,” “should,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate.. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause InterCure’s actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the failure to obtain the required approval of the TSX for the Delisting. InterCure undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3MTkyMCM1Njg1MjU1IzIyMDc2MDY=
InterCure-Ltd-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.