Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast presentation will be available on the Nextracker Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.nextracker.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar panels in these projects to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710339624/en/