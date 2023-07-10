WESTCHESTER, Ill., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) announced today that it will release second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

RB Global will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time the same day.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

Conference ID: 61408877

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

North America – 1-888-664-6392

United Kingdom – 0800 652 2435

Canada – 1-416-764-8659

Interested parties may listen to live webcast of the call at RB Global Investor Relations website at https://investor.rbglobal.com

A replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay of the conference call can be accessed after 8:00 pm Eastern time, at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (using passcode 408877 #).

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a leading, omnichannel marketplace that provides value-added insights, services and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Through its auction sites in 14 countries and digital platform, RB Global serves customers in more than 170 countries across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture. The company's marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding, and IAA, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. RB Global's portfolio of brands also includes Rouse Services, which provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; Xcira, a leader in live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport.

