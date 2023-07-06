Dave Inc. Announces Appointment of Yadin Rozov to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, announced today the appointment of Yadin Rozov, a financial expert with deep experience in managing financial services firms and operating public companies, to its Board of Directors, effective July 6, 2023.

Dave__Logo.jpg

Mr. Rozov has previously served as a board member for banking, insurance, chemicals, and pharmaceutical companies. With over 20 years of experience in capital markets, corporate finance, investment banking, and investment management, Mr. Rozov's guidance will support the Company in navigating the public financial markets and investor relations. Mr. Rozov was appointed after a deliberate search process conducted by Dave to add capital markets expertise and investor relations experience to the Company's Board of Directors.

Dave Founder and CEO, Jason Wilk, said, "We are pleased to welcome Yadin to Dave's Board of Directors at this pivotal time for Dave. With his appointment, we gain valuable capital markets expertise and insight."

Mr. Rozov said, "I'm inspired by Dave's mission to bring banking services to the people who aren't served effectively by the current system. Jason and his team's execution of responsible growth speak to the vision and capabilities of leadership, and I look forward to working with them."

Separately, Tesa Aragones will be departing Dave's Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2023. Following these changes, Dave's Board of Directors will now be composed of Mike Pope, Andrea Mitchell, Dan Preston, Brendan Carroll, Yadin Rozov, and Jason Wilk

About Yadin Rozov

Mr. Rozov is also the founder and Managing Partner of Terrace Edge Ventures LLC, and previously a Partner of GoldenTree Asset Management LLC, a leading global credit asset management firm. Additionally, he was a Partner and Managing Director at Moelis & Company, where he headed the Financial Institution Advisory Group. Mr. Rozov earned an M.Sc. in data science from Columbia University and a B.S. degree with highest honors in physics and materials engineering from Rutgers University.

About Dave:

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com/ and follow @davebanking on Twitter.

Contact
Media Contact
Kira Sarkisian
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA53671&sd=2023-07-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dave-inc-announces-appointment-of-yadin-rozov-to-board-of-directors-301873480.html

SOURCE Dave Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA53671&Transmission_Id=202307101649PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA53671&DateId=20230710
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.