Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has added 1410970 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA, Financial) to its portfolio. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), and analyze the performance and financial health of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund.

Profile: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a balanced approach, with a focus on both equity and fixed income investments. As of the latest data, the firm holds 762 stocks with a total equity of $5.24 billion. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Technology.

1678512674897395712.png

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on June 29, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 6022 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA, Financial) at a price of $11.7 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in MPA to 1410970 shares, representing 0.32% of the firm's portfolio and 10.73% of MPA's total shares.

Overview: Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (

MPA, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end fund with a market cap of $153.418 million. The fund's primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and Pennsylvania income taxes. As of July 10, 2023, the fund's stock price stands at $11.67. According to GuruFocus's valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $35.38, indicating a price to GF Value ratio of 0.33. The stock has a GF Score of 54, suggesting a moderate future performance potential.

1678512656304046080.png

Financial Health and Performance of MPA

MPA's financial health and performance metrics provide a mixed picture. The fund has a rank balance sheet score of 5 and a rank profitability score of 2. However, the fund's rank growth score is not applicable due to insufficient data. The fund's F Score is 4, indicating a moderate financial health. The fund's ROE and ROA stand at -11.33% and -6.94% respectively, with rank ROE and rank ROA of 1162 and 1096 respectively.

MPA's Industry and Predictability

MPA operates in the Asset Management industry. The fund's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data. The fund's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day stand at 37.44, 44.94, and 49.52 respectively. The fund's momentum index for 6 - 1 month is 4.83, while for 12 - 1 month, it stands at -9.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of MPA shares represents a strategic move in line with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite MPA's mixed financial performance, the fund's significantly undervalued status and moderate GF Score suggest potential for future growth. This transaction is likely to have a positive impact on both the guru's portfolio and MPA's stock performance.

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.