Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; “Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, continues to expand in Europe, adding 5 new properties to its existing portfolio of 54 properties across key travel destinations in EMEA.

France

In Paris, Quintinie opened in June, becoming Sonder’s fourth live property in the city. Located in the 15th arrondissement, the hotel is close to attractions such as the Tour Montparnasse and Le Musée de la Poste. It features thoughtfully designed rooms which reflect the city’s creativity and eclecticism. It joins Sonder’s existing properties in Paris Atala Champs-Élysées, L’Edmond, and Le Frochot.

In Nice, Yelo Promenade joins the Sonder portfolio, and also opened in June. Steps away from the beach and the famous Promenade des Anglais, Yelo Promenade has rooms with private balconies and sea views. It joins the existing Yelo Jean Médecin hotel in the center of this vibrant Mediterranean city.

Italy

In Milan, Sonder has opened Atelier, a serviced apartment property for short-term stays. Part of a newly constructed development, the property is situated in the Porta Romana district close to cultural attractions such as the Fondazione Prada museum and the Rotonda della Besana park. Its guest amenities include a fitness room, courtyard garden, and private parking, and it joins the Missori hotel in Milan’s historic city center.

In Rome, Antinoo joins the Sonder portfolio. Located in the city’s historic center, close to attractions including the Spanish Steps, Pantheon, and Trevi Fountain, the property offers rooms and serviced apartments that accommodate up to eight guests for short-term stays. Some units in this newly renovated historic building have private outdoor spaces, and guests can access a rooftop terrace with skyline views. It joins Sonder’s existing properties in the Italian capital, including Piazza di Spagna and Barberini.

Spain

In Barcelona, Sonder has opened Los Arcos in the heart of the Gothic Quarter. Located just off Las Ramblas and close to the Cathedral of Barcelona, the property offers both hotel rooms and extended stay serviced apartments. With black iron pillars and balustraded windows, exposed wood beams, and decorative tiles, the property exudes character, and offers a tranquil rooftop terrace steps away from the bustling Placa Reial. It joins Sonder’s six existing properties in the city, including DO Plaça Reial which is among the top 1% of Tripadvisor listings.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our design-forward, tech-enabled accommodations in key business and leisure destinations in EMEA. From new developments to renovated historic buildings, our five new properties offer business and leisure guests unique, authentic experiences in the heart of some of Europe’s most visited cities,” said Guillaume Dancer, Vice President of Operations, EMEA at Sonder.

“Sonder partners with property owners to lease, manage and operate a variety of asset types in prime locations. As an experienced global operator of hotels, resorts, and serviced apartment properties, ranging in size from boutique to 350+ key, we drive value for owners with our efficient operating model, unique revenue management and marketing capabilities, and brand which is loved by the next generation of travelers. We’re keen to explore further growth opportunities in EMEA, including hotel and aparthotel takeovers, office conversions and ground-up developments,” said Lia Prendergast, Managing Director of Real Estate - EMEA, at Sonder.

Sonder operates in 40+ markets across ten countries, and has approximately 18,200 live and contracted units worldwide as of Q1 2023. The company distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through modern design and by using technology to deliver a frictionless guest experience at a lower cost structure. The Sonder app puts guests in full control of their stay – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device.

In Q1 2023 Sonder reported 50% year-over-year revenue growth, as the company continued on its path to achieving sustainable cash flow positivity. Sonder continued to expand its corporate travel business, including signing new GDS partnerships and working with leading travel management companies. The company rolled out improved pricing algorithms allowing it to better capture demand throughout the booking window, and continued to implement its elevated merchandising strategy with a reimagined art direction and photography leading to a conversion uplift.

Sonder recently announced that over a third of its properties are in the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings, and also announced its continued expansion in Florida, United States.

