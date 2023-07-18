CompoSecure Chief Revenue Officer Named a Winner in the PayTech Awards 2023

Amanda Gourbault honored with Woman in PayTech – Spearheading Growth Award

SOMERSET, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. ( CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, announced today that Chief Revenue Officer, Amanda Gourbault, was named the winner of the “Woman in PayTech – Spearheading Growth” category by FinTech Futures’ PayTech Awards 2023. Winners were announced on Friday, June 30th at the gala dinner ceremony at the Merchant Taylors' Hall in London.

"I am immensely proud that Amanda has been honored with this award recognizing her unwavering dedication to our organization's growth and success,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure. “This accolade celebrates her outstanding leadership, relentless pursuit of excellence, and ability to inspire our entire team."

With 25 years of experience in the payment industry, Amanda Gourbault is a pioneer within the sector, as she continues to champion the proliferation of security solutions that promote a bank’s brand, simplify the consumer experience and improve payment authentication services. She has been lauded as a strategic visionary in the market with innovative approaches to solving complex problems. As CRO, she leads the company’s sales, pricing, marketing, revenue management, and international expansion activities while also enhancing CompoSecure’s highly inclusive culture by ensuring team members thrive and organizational outcomes and goals are met.

The PayTech Awards celebrate the most talented companies and individuals by recognizing excellence and innovation in the finance and payment industry worldwide. In selecting Amanda Gourbault for this award, the “Woman in PayTech” category recognizes an outstanding woman for her distinguished leadership and inspiring work in a paytech company and for positively impacting the paytech industry. This year’s ceremony celebrated remarkable achievements and breakthroughs in the payment technology sector, showcasing the industry’s brightest talents. There were a total of 37 winners and 27 highly commended entries across various categories.

About CompoSecure
Founded in 2000, CompoSecure ( CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Contact
Samantha Short
310-824-9000
[email protected]

