monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced the appointment of Daniel Lereya as Chief Product and Technology Officer, effective immediately.

During his seven-year tenure at monday.com, Lereya began by leading the R&D organization and then expanded into overseeing the Product teams as well. As a vital part of the senior management team, Lereya is essential in using technology and innovation to drive monday.com’s forward-looking product strategy, vision, and execution. His holistic leadership strategies led to some of the company’s most pioneering product launches, including monday.com’s evolution into a Work OS, its ongoing expansion to a multiproduct company with recent launches of monday sales CRM and monday dev, and a multitude of key product elements, including monday AI. As CPTO, Lereya will continue to bring his expertise and leadership as monday.com continues to evolve.

In his new role, Lereya will focus on growing monday.com’s multi-product vision and operational efficiencies while strengthening execution for company growth, including hiring across the Product, R&D, and Design teams. Organizational leadership and departmental infrastructure are already taking form within his various groups, beginning with two internal promotions to the roles of VP, R&D, Infrastructure & Foundations, and VP, Product as well as sourcing candidates for the open roles of VP, Product Design and VP, Engineering. As he prioritizes the building and scaling of his team of over 400, Lereya will invest in strategic hiring by increasing monday.com’s global presence in Warsaw, London, and the United States.

“I’m thrilled to step into the Chief Product and Technology Officer role to lead the best-in-class technologists, product managers, product designers, and engineers at monday.com,” added Daniel. “Our approach to fostering monday.com’s unique process of product development has been deeply intentional. We combine multi-disciplinary teams where team members bring their talent and industry knowledge to work together to build the entire product, development, and design cycle in pursuit of our shared goals. I look forward to the next era of growth and further collaboration with my entire team. I’m grateful to Roy and Eran for this opportunity and very optimistic about the future of our products, which will help us drive more teams around the world to manage their work.”

This dual leadership CPO/CTO model will allow Lereya to simultaneously lead the charge on the product and technology disciplines to drive innovation within monday.com. Lereya will continue bringing a strategic and analytic perspective to bolster monday.com’s unique approach of integrating the product and technology process with Design. He will continue to report to co-CEOs Roy Mann and Eran Zinman.

“As we progress on our rapid growth trajectory, we are incredibly proud and excited to welcome Daniel to the Chief Product and Technology role,” says Eran Zinman, co-Founder and co-CEO at monday.com and the former CTO of the company. “Throughout his time at monday.com, Daniel has established an impressive track record of leadership and success across our R&D and Product teams and throughout the entire company. This is an incredible next step for him and us; we have every confidence he is the technologist we need to advance us through our next era of innovation and beyond. We look forward to seeing the impactful things Daniel and his team will achieve.”

monday.com is continuing to hire across all departments. To learn more about the company and what career opportunities are available, please visit here.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

