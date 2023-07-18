EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that following a successful initial rollout, Beyond Steak ® , the #1 selling new plant-based meat item in retail1, is expanding distribution to include Whole Foods Market, Publix, Wegmans, Meijer and Stater Bros. Markets. This new distribution joins existing availability of Beyond Steak at Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, Ahold, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market, and supports Beyond Meat’s mission of making delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat products accessible for all.



Designed to deliver the juicy, tender and delicious bite of seared steak tips, Beyond Steak has been receiving rave reviews for being “ tender and juicy ” with a “ caramelized crust,” and recently won the PEOPLE Food Awards 2023 for having, “the texture, chew and flavor” of steak. Beyond Steak can be prepared in a skillet or air fryer in just five minutes and is the perfect option for salads , sandwiches , tacos , stir fries and more.

In a testament to Beyond Meat’s efforts to create plant-based proteins that not only taste delicious but are better-for-you than their animal protein equivalents, Beyond Steak boasts 21 grams of protein, contains only 1 gram of saturated fat and has 170 calories per serving with no cholesterol or added hormones and antibiotics. Most recently, Beyond Steak was certified as a heart-healthy2 food by the American Heart Association for meeting the exacting nutrition requirements of the Heart-Check Food Certification Program, including being low in saturated and trans fats, cholesterol and sodium, and having over 10% of the Daily Value of essential nutrients. Beyond Steak was also the first plant-based meat product to receive Good Housekeeping’s Nutritionist-Approved Emblem which assesses food products on nutritional criteria as well as taste, simplicity, convenience and transparency.

“We are pleased by all the momentum around Beyond Steak as it validates the product’s delicious taste and compelling nutritional benefits. Recent data from a regional chain showed that more than 50% of households that bought Beyond Steak were new to the plant-based meat category and 2 out of 3 households repurchased Beyond Steak3, reinforcing that this is a product that is resonating with consumers,” said AK Oghoghomeh, SVP of Global Marketing, Beyond Meat.

The expansion of Beyond Steak follows the recent debut of the newest iteration of Beyond Sausage ® , the #1 selling plant-based sausage in retail4. The new Beyond Sausage is an excellent source of protein with 40% less saturated fat than a leading brand of pork sausage and features a meatier texture and taste that is already receiving rave reviews for being, “ shockingly better than pork links .”

“As an innovation-based company, we are leaning into this strength as we seek to bolster our position in retail and are excited to be announcing an extension to our burger platform soon,” continued Oghoghomeh.

Ready to try the award-winning Beyond Steak? Visit the Beyond Meat store locator to find Beyond Steak at a retailer near you.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2023, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 191,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2023, and Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

1 SPINS, TOTAL MULO + NEC, L12W ending 6-18-23

2 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans-fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease

3 Retailer Loyalty Card Data, December 2022-June 2023

4 SPINS, TOTAL MULO + NEC, L52W ending 6-18-23

