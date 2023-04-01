Wingstop Appoints Anne Fischer as Chief Growth Officer

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 11, 2023

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) announced today that Anne Fischer joins the team as SVP, Chief Growth Officer. Anne will lead Wingstop's marketing and digital strategies.

Wingstop_Logo.jpg

Anne brings a deep understanding of the restaurant industry, with a proven track record. Prior to joining Wingstop, Anne held the Chief Marketing & Digital Officer title at Papa John's International, where she spent eight years of her career. She has more than 20 years of combined experience in QSR and hospitality industries, including marketing and sales leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

"I truly believe we are just getting started at Wingstop, and I couldn't be more excited to have Anne join our team," said Wingstop's President & CEO, Michael Skipworth. "Anne is a natural culture fit and a proven leader who will help Wingstop continue to execute its marketing and digital strategies on our mission to Serve the World Flavor."

Anne's appointment comes as Wingstop sets it sights on 20 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and makes strategic investments in its digital platform, with more than 35 million users in Wingstop's digital database.

"Chicken wings and chicken sandwiches sauced-and-tossed in craveable flavors … what's not to love?" said Fischer. "I'm a huge fan of the brand and I can't wait to join this best-in-class team to scale Wingstop in our journey to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand and make Wingstop a household name."

About Wingstop
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,996 as of April 1, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact 
Maddie Lupori
[email protected]
Click here for media assets

favicon.png?sn=DA53931&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-appoints-anne-fischer-as-chief-growth-officer-301873606.html

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA53931&Transmission_Id=202307110858PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA53931&DateId=20230711
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.