CIBC Innovation Banking Provides $7 Million in Growth Capital Financing to Bridgit

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided an extension to its existing growth capital financing to construction-software company, Bridgit.

Bridgit's workforce planning and optimization platform transforms workforce data into actionable insights, allowing contractors to bid on and staff projects with information at their fingertips. Bridgit is a leading workforce planning product in the construction industry, with 30% of top American contractors utilizing the platform to plan their resourcing needs. Bridgit has released 52 new features in the last year and announced 16 integrations (with companies such as Procore, Autodesk and Trimble), with plans to continue expanding in the future.

“We are very excited to continue working with Bridgit,” said Amy Olah, CIBC Innovation Banking Managing Director and Head of Canadian Originations. “Since we first started working with the company in 2019, the team at Bridgit has continued to meet the growing needs of its market. Through its easy-to-use workforce management solutions, Bridgit is changing the way construction companies manage their projects and people in an intuitive way.”

“It was important for us to work with a debt provider that understood our vision and we’re excited about the massive opportunity for new and innovative solutions in the construction industry,” said Mallorie Brodie, CEO at Bridgit. “Post-closing, Amy and her team have continued to support us with their extensive industry experience.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada. CIBC Innovation Banking is a brand name under which CIBC and CIBC Bank USA provide products and services.

About Bridgit

Bridgit was founded in 2014 by Lauren Lake, a civil engineering graduate, and entrepreneur Mallorie Brodie. Having each grown up in the construction industry, they saw an opportunity to continue the family tradition — but with a modern approach. Bridgit is a privately held company, having raised over $35 million USD in equity financing, with capital from investors such as Autodesk, BDC Capital’s Women in Technology Venture Fund, Camber Creek, Export Development Canada, IAF, Nine Four Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital, StandUp Ventures, Storm Ventures, and Vanedge Capital. Learn more about Bridgit at gobridgit.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230711357945r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711357945/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.