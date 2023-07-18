Assured Guaranty Hires Marc Livolsi as Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing

Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM)* and Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC)* announced today that Marc Livolsi has joined the company as Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing, effective July 10, 2023.

In his new role at Assured Guaranty, Mr. Livolsi will focus on further building relationships with public finance professionals, and business development and originations across all our U.S. Public Finance sectors. He will also focus on marketing and outreach to institutional investors, banks and investment professionals. He reports to Christopher Chafizadeh, Senior Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing.

“With his diverse relationship base and years of experience in the municipal market, Marc knows the public finance industry and will make valuable contributions to the high-quality service we provide for our customers,” said Mr. Chafizadeh. “Marc’s long track record of success complements the depth of industry knowledge already at Assured Guaranty, which will help us to further build our market leadership position.”

Prior to joining Assured Guaranty, Mr. Livolsi spent twenty-five years with Citibank, NA, most recently as Managing Director, Municipal Markets Underwriting, where his responsibilities included business development, maintaining client relationships, financial advisor relations, customer retention and transaction underwriting in several sectors. These sectors included airports, stadium finance, hotel finance, utilities, housing, and high yield. Before his position as Managing Director, Mr. Livolsi also held several other senior positions at Citibank, NA.

“Assured Guaranty is the leader in bond insurance, with unmatched financial strength, a proven business model, and a leadership team committed to giving their clients the best service available,” said Mr. Livolsi. “I am truly excited to join such a strong and well-established organization.”

Mr. Livolsi holds a B.S. in Finance from Villanova University.

About Assured Guaranty

*AGM and AGC are subsidiaries of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL and, together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty). Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and non-U.S. public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets, and also provides asset management services. AGL is a publicly traded (

NYSE:AGO, Financial) Bermuda-based holding company. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

