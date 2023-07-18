Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, after market close on Monday, August 7, 2023. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting investors.kyndryl.com on Kyndryl’s investor relations website. A slide presentation will be made available on Kyndryl’s investor relations website shortly before the call on August 8, 2023. Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at investors.kyndryl.com.

