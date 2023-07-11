IC Credit Union Taps Alkami for Tech Stack Overhaul

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, July 11, 2023

TechFin partnership to transform credit union with state-of-the-art digital banking platform

PLANO, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced that Massachusetts-based IC Credit Union has selected the Alkami Digital Banking Platform to lead its tech stack transformation.

Alkami_Logo.jpg

The partnership is part of IC Credit Union's full tech stack evolution, designed to deliver a modernized, state-of-the-art user experience for its members. "We set out to reinvent our online experience and were blown away by what Alkami had to offer," said Christopher Hendry, chief executive officer of IC Credit Union. "Most importantly, we saw Alkami as a true growth partner, one with an unparalleled user experience, a forward-thinking mindset, and the extensibility to execute on their best-in-class roadmap."

IC Credit Union plans to leverage the full extent of the Alkami Platform, including its modern user experience (UX) for streamlined digital account opening and its Data & Marketing Solutions for advanced analytics to better serve its existing users and grow its member base.

"IC Credit Union is setting a foundation for success. Their tech-savvy leadership team has prioritized UX and extensibility, which will significantly enhance their member experience now and in the future," said Wayne McCulloch, chief customer officer for Alkami. "We are looking forward to partnering with them to create a member experience that will build loyalty, drive engagement and empower future growth."

About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

About IC Credit Union:
Founded in 1928 in Fitchburg, Mass., IC Credit Union serves 37,000 members in six counties in the Commonwealth including Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Worcester. Throughout their history, IC has been committed to improving the well-being of their members and the community through education and exceptional quality products and services. To become a member or for more information, call 800.262.1001 or visit www.iccreditunion.org.

Media Relations Contact
Marla Pieton
[email protected]

Katie Schimmel
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA54388&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ic-credit-union-taps-alkami-for-tech-stack-overhaul-301874390.html

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA54388&Transmission_Id=202307111116PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA54388&DateId=20230711
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.