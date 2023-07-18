WidePoint Awarded $46 Million in IT and Security Contracts During Q2 2023

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today that it was awarded approximately $46 million in IT and security contracts during the second quarter of 2023.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "In the second quarter of 2023, WidePoint saw more than 80 contractual actions across our business units including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods. These wins encompass our Managed Mobility Services, AbaaS, Identity & Access Management and Information Technology as a Service solutions."

Highlights include:

  • More than 80 contractual actions resulting in $45,908,000 in contract value.
    • $3 million in commercial contracts
    • $43 million in government contracts
  • Under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 IDIQ contract, multimillion dollar awards from federal agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the United States Coast Guard and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), among others
  • Numerous renewals and orders for WidePoint's Identity & Access Management offerings
  • Contract renewals for Soft-ex's Analytics & Billing as a Service solution
  • Product and service contracts for IT Authorities

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, noted: "WidePoint continues to evolve and expand our cross-selling initiatives. We are excited to see new and current clients choose WidePoint solutions to secure and manage their work environments and maximize their technology investments."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
[email protected]

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766749/WidePoint-Awarded-46-Million-in-IT-and-Security-Contracts-During-Q2-2023

img.ashx?id=766749
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.