Blue Biofuels Receives Department of Energy Grant for Groundbreaking Renewable Fuels Technology

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biofuels, Inc. ( BIOF). Blue Biofuels (the “Company”) announces today the receipt of a prestigious Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 1 grant. The grant, valued at $206,500, will further propel Blue Biofuels' mission to revolutionize the biofuels sector and create sustainable transportation and aviation fuel.

The DOE SBIR Phase 1 grant will enable Blue Biofuels to advance its efforts to scale and optimize its patented cellulose-to-sugar (CTS) process. This funding will support the Company’s team of scientists and engineers as they continue to refine cutting-edge fuel technology aimed at reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change.

CEO Benjamin Slager expressed his excitement about this achievement, stating, "We are honored to be awarded the DOE SBIR grant, which recognizes our commitment to developing clean and sustainable fuels. This grant not only validates our ongoing efforts but also provides us with the resources needed to accelerate our research and move closer to commercialization."

With this grant, Blue Biofuels aims to successfully complete its Phase 1 scaling objectives, paving the way for future opportunities to secure larger-scale grants. The Company is poised to leverage the findings and data generated from this project to pursue subsequent DOE SBIR Phase 2 & 3 grants, potentially worth millions of dollars. Blue Biofuels remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the biofuels industry and ushering in a cleaner and greener energy landscape.

Blue Biofuels is grateful to the Department of Energy for their trust and support in this endeavor. The Company is confident that this grant will serve as a stepping stone towards even greater achievements in the future, driving the Company toward commercialization and production.

ABOUT BLUE BIOFUELS’ CTS TECHNOLOGY

Blue Biofuels Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology is an environmentally friendly, sustainable, and renewable green energy system. The CTS process has a near-zero carbon footprint that can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, forestry products, and agricultural waste such as sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw -- into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels, such as ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel, and lignin may be further processed into a variety of products. The CTS process is a patented and proprietary technology wholly owned by Blue Biofuels.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Contact:

Ben Slager, CEO
[email protected]

Anthony Santelli, CFO
[email protected]

SOURCE: Blue Biofuels, Inc. www.Bluebiofuels.com

ti?nf=ODg3MjY3NiM1Njg3Mzk3IzUwMDA2NDE2NA==
Blue-Biofuels-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.