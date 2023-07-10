In the news release, Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results: August 8, 2023, issued 10-Jul-2023 by Haemonetics Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the third paragraph there was an incorrect link to the webcast. The complete, corrected release follows:

Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results: August 8, 2023

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on August 8, 2023.

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q1 2024 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8b7kg5q

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 8, 2023 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

