MOGO (Mobile Global Esports Inc.) becomes an Official Event Partner for the inaugural Mobies awards ceremony

As part of the partnership, MOGO will present the "Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year" award

With over 1.5 million votes cast, the inaugural Mobies will be hosted by multi-Emmy award-winning Infinite Reality Studios at their world-class Los Angeles facility on July 14th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / The Mobile Gaming Awards, the world's premier mobile-related awards organisation, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the leading Indian mobile gaming organisation for collegiate esports, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO).

As an official event partner, MOGO will present the Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year award at the inaugural Mobies in Los Angeles on July 14th. The award recognises an event organised for Mobile players that have demonstrated excellence in its production and promotion.

MOGO ignites the gaming scene by organising thrilling competitive events in India. The organisation elevates mobile gamers by providing a platform to unleash their skills and go head-to-head in global events, including the adrenaline-pumping CEX championships. Additionally, MOGO develops esports-themed championship and trademarked event merchandise for university teams in India.

Founded by the team behind the Esports Awards, the industry-acclaimed award ceremony watched by 20 million people each year, and Matt "MobileMatt '' Rutledge, founder and CEO of BAYZ, the Mobies will document, recognise, and reward excellence in the mobile industry.

Matt "MobileMatt" Rutledge, co-founder of the Mobies, quote "It's great to welcome MOGO to the Mobies family. With our inaugural ceremony on the horizon, it's incredible to partner with an organisation to help to elevate the community in this ever-growing industry. This moment marks the beginning of a flourishing partnership with an organisation that shares our vision of lifting up talented individuals, organisations, and initiatives in the mobile industry."

The Mobies (Mobile Awards)

Co-founded by Matt "MobileMatt" Rutledge, a mobile esports veteran, and the team behind the Esports Awards, the industry-acclaimed award ceremony watched by 20 million people every year, the Mobies (Mobile Awards) is a new initiative to document, recognise, and reward excellence in the mobile industry.

In December 2022, the Mobile Awards announced the upcoming Mobies, the award ceremony dedicated to the fast-growing industry. The first Mobies will be held in 2023, with more details to be announced soon. Users can already vote for the categories they want to see awarded on mobileawards.com.

MOGO Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ Ticker:MGAM) is a publicly-traded mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team development and data services in India. MOGO holds trademark and IP relationships with the top universities in India for the commercialization of collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players. MOGO was formed in March of 2021 and is now building out and expanding its esports business, including a new social media platform with a revolutionary challenge engine now in beta. The Company has a focus on expanding upon the growth of esports in India and other markets, while bringing value and benefits to esports enthusiasts and athletes in these regions. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

