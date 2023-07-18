Knowles to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) products, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Knowles will issue its second quarter 2023 financial results on August 2, 2023, immediately after market close followed by a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results and company outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 330-3292
Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 960-0857
Conference ID: 8736083
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/258338854

A conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time on August 2 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on August 9 at (800) 770-2030 (Toll-Free Dial-In); (647) 362-9199 (Toll Dial-In). The conference ID is 8736083. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com for a limited time.

About Knowles

Knowles is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ micro-electro-mechanical systems ("MEMS") microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors, and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The Company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

