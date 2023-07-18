ISELIN, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company ( MSEX, Financial) recently announced staff changes in its Customer Service Department reflecting its ongoing commitment to superior service for its customers across the Middlesex family of companies.



Debra J. Matthews has been named Director of Customer Service and will be working alongside our current Director, Margaret Snead, who recently announced her retirement date during the fourth quarter. Matthews brings over 15 years of water utility experience to her new role with Middlesex.

The Company also announced the following Department promotions:

Jaime Crespo has been promoted to Senior Billing Manager with responsibilities for field staff oversight, meter reading and all billing activities.

Walli McMillan has been promoted to Manager of Customer Service, responsible for Call Center management and collections.

“Debra, Jaime and Walli all possess excellent leadership skills and utility customer operations expertise,” said Bruce O’Connor, Sr. Vice President, Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer. “They are passionate about customer support and helping customers understand the value of the service we provide. I congratulate them on their new roles and thank Margaret Snead for her many years of dedicated service to our customers,” added O’Connor.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company ( MSEX, Financial) serves as a trusted provider of life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. We offer a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services including municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. We are focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

