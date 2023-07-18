Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to present Doma's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 5:00 p.m. ET that same evening.

Doma Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in Details: To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of Doma’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.doma.com/news-events/events-calendar.

About Doma

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today's world. To learn more visit doma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711852080/en/