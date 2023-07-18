Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call

2 hours ago
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bridgewater will then host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Conference Call Details:

To join the conference call via phone, you may dial 844-481-2913 and request to join the Bridgewater Bancshares earnings call. A replay of the call will be available through August 3, 2023 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access code 5127957.

Webcast Details:

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Bridgewater’s website, investors.bridgewaterbankmn.com, and archived for replay.

About Bridgewater

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $4.6 billion and seven branches as of March 31, 2023, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

