Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (“Granite Ridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GRNT) today announced that it will report financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Granite Ridge will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central time to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Webcast: We encourage participants to pre-register for the webcast using the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/547842283. Alternatively, a link to the webcast can be found on the Company’s investor relations website. Telephone: Toll-free dial in number (888) 660-6093 Conference ID 4127559 An audio replay will be available through August 25, 2023. To access the audio replay dial (800) 770-2030 and enter conference ID 4127559.

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled, non-operated oil & gas exploration and production company. We invest in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with proven operators. We create value by generating sustainable full-cycle risk adjusted returns for investors, offering a rewarding experience for our team, and delivering reliable energy solutions to all – safely and responsibly. For more information, visit Granite Ridge’s website at www.graniteridge.com.

