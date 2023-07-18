Kinross to redeem $500 million in Senior Notes on August 10, 2023

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image


(All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross”) announced today it will redeem all of the outstanding 5.95% Senior Notes due March 15, 2024 (the “Notes”), which have an aggregate principal amount of $500 million, on August 10, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”).

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price determined in accordance with the terms of the Notes and will include accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date.

After the Notes are redeemed, Kinross will have $1,250 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes outstanding, with the next Senior Notes maturity date on July 15, 2027 for $500 million in aggregate principal amount.

Questions regarding the redemption of the Notes issued by Kinross should be directed to Computershare Corporate Trust in person at its offices at 1505 Energy Park Drive, St Paul, MN 55108, by facsimile transmission at (877) 407-4679 or by telephone at (800) 344-5128.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153 
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt                                 
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761                        
[email protected]

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Kinross-Gold-Corporation.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.