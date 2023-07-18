WALTHAM, Mass., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, today announced the appointment of Habib Dable as a member of Aerovate’s Board of Directors. Mr. Dable is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and brings nearly three decades of experience working with emerging biotech and big pharma companies.



"We are excited to welcome Habib to Aerovate’s Board of Directors. Habib’s deep experience in leading both big pharma and emerging biotech companies will be incredibly valuable as we continue advancing AV-101, our novel dry powder inhaled formulation of the drug imatinib, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, also known as PAH, through clinical development,” said Timothy Noyes, Chief Executive Officer of Aerovate.

Mr. Dable currently serves as a member of the Boards of Directors of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and PepGen Inc., and also served as a member of the Boards of Directors of Albiero Pharm, Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. As President and Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron Pharma Inc., Mr. Dable guided Acceleron to its first blockbuster launch in 2019 and eventual sale to Merck & Co. in 2021 for over $11 billion. Prior to his role at Acceleron, Mr. Dable worked at Bayer AG where, over the course of his 22-year tenure, he served in roles of increasing responsibility, including Global Head, Neurology and Ophthalmology and President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals. During this time, Mr. Dable led the launch of various brands, including EYLEA®, Stivarga®, and Xofigo®. Mr. Dable is currently a part-time Venture Partner at RA Capital Management, L.P., and previously served on the Board of Directors of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

“The appointment of Mr. Dable further enhances the diverse expertise of our Board as Aerovate continues to advance AV-101 through the clinic,” said Mark Iwicki, Chair of the Board. “We look forward to having Habib on the Board as we support the company’s ongoing growth.”

“I am honored to join the Board during a pivotal time for the company,” said Mr. Dable. “Having previously worked in the PAH space, I have seen the impact of PAH on patients and the unmet need for meaningful treatment options. I am encouraged to see the next generation of PAH therapies advance in clinical development, including Aerovate’s novel AV-101.”

About Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.

Aerovate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. Aerovate's initial focus is on advancing AV-101, its proprietary dry powder inhaled formulation of the drug imatinib for the treatment of patients with PAH. Learn more at aerovatetx.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

