MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2023.

Monthly Cash Distributions :

Common Stock: $0.0462 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 21

July 31

$ 0.0462

August 23

August 31

0.0462

September 21

September 29

0.0462

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.1386

The Company has paid 125 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 31 times over the prior 34 quarters (including this quarter). The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 21

July 31

$ 0.125

August 23

August 31

0.125

September 21

September 29

0.125

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDP): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 21

July 31

$ 0.125

August 23

August 31

0.125

September 21

September 29

0.125

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 21

July 31

$ 0.104167

August 23

August 31

0.104167

September 21

September 29

0.104167

$ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 27

August 4

$ 0.104167

August 28

September 6

0.104167

September 27

October 5

0.104167

$ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the stock market closes on Monday, August 7, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 15, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13739229.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

