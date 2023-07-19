Eisai to Present the Latest Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline and Research

Including Lecanemab and Anti-MTBR Tau Antibody E2814, At The Alzheimer' s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2023

TOKYO, July 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co. Ltd announced today that the company will present the latest findings on its Alzheimer's disease (AD) pipeline and research, including Eisai's anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril* antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), lecanemab (generic name, U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI), and the company's investigational anti-MTBR** tau antibody, E2814, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). The conference will be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and virtually from July 16 to 20, 2023. Eisai will present data and research in eight oral and 19 poster presentations at the meeting. Two of the AAIC oral presentations will be presented as posters at the Alzheimer's Disease Imaging Consortium (AIC), which will be held at the same venue as AAIC on July 15.

"At AAIC 2023 Eisai will present the latest data on lecanemab, an anti-A&#946; protofibril antibody, that recently received traditional approval in the U.S. for patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD and mild AD. Leqembi was studied in a broad population, which included a mix of racial and ethnic groups and patients with common comorbid conditions and concomitant medications. Additionally, Eisai will present important new data on E2814, an anti-MTBR tau antibody, which is currently in Phase II/III clinical trials with the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer's Network Trials Unit at Washington University St. Louis," said Michael Irizarry, M.D., Deputy Chief Clinical Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Research, Alzheimer's Disease and Brain Health, Eisai Inc. "As part of Eisai's commitment to transparency and our human health care (hhc) and ecosystem mission, we will continue to present and publish data and information about our AD pipeline and research."

Key Eisai AAIC Presentations

- Amyloid Reduction and Evidence of Downstream Biomarker Modification Presentation of results
of A&#946;, tau, neurodegeneration, gliosis, and imaging biomarkers in the Phase III Clarity AD study of
lecanemab (#80907)
- Drug Development in the Era of Anti-Amyloid Therapies Discussion of considerations in the
development of new drugs for AD and rational drug combinations based on pathophysiology (#70444)
- Subcutaneous Lecanemab is Predicted to Achieve Comparable Efficacy and Improved Safety Compared to Lecanemab IV in Early Alzheimer's Disease Presentation and discussion of results from studies to date on a subcutaneous formulation of lecanemab under development to potentially improve convenience and safety profile for patients (#82852)
- E2814: An Anti-Tau Therapy Engages its CNS Target and Affects the Downstream Tangle-Specific Biomarker MTBR-tau243 in Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer's Disease Report on the safety, pharmacokinetics, and biomarkers of anti-MTBR tau antibody E2814 in clinical trials in healthy adults and dominant inherited AD patients (#82771)

