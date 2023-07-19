KRISPY KREME® and Fans to Celebrate Brand's 86th Birthday Friday, July 14 with 86-Cent Original Glazed® Dozens

Krispy Kreme®fans will celebrate 86 years of the brand serving hot, fresh and iconic Original Glazed® doughnuts this Friday, July 14, by enjoying and sharing 86-cent Original Glazed® dozens with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

This Friday, July 14, guests who purchase any dozen at regular price can receive an Original Glazed dozen for just 86 cents. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate 86 years of delicious doughnuts.”

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who began selling doughnuts to grocery stores. Romanced by the irresistible scent of doughnut-making drifting into the streets, passersby asked if they could buy hot, fresh doughnuts. So, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.

Eighty-six years later, Krispy Kreme continues to evolve its menu with a wide range of delicious doughnut innovations while the Original Glazed doughnut remains just as melt-in-your-mouth delicious and iconic as ever, enjoyed by all generations, especially when the brand’s beloved Hot Light is on.

This Friday only, guests who purchase any dozen at regular price can receive an Original Glazed dozen for just 86 cents. Limit four dozen when purchased in-shop and via drive-thru and one dozen when purchased online for pickup or delivery at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last. Use code 86YEARS to redeem online.

Share how you’re celebrating Krispy Kreme’s 86th birthday with an 86-cent Original Glazed dozen by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s birthday celebration by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/kkdbirthday.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

