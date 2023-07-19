U.S. Department of Agriculture Names Guild Mortgage a Top Guaranteed Rural Housing Lender for 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Guild Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, was recognized as a 2023 Top Guaranteed Rural Housing Lender in the Loan Origination category by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Guild is the second largest originator of USDA loans nationally.

Guild provides special financing opportunities to homebuyers who live in or would like to purchase a primary residence in rural areas as defined by USDA. These loans, also known as Rural Development loans, are designed to assist rural families and individuals with low-to-average income for their area. Through these loans, USDA provides 100% financing with reduced mortgage insurance premiums and below-market mortgage rates to help open the door to homeownership for rural Americans.

“One of the many advantages of this government-backed loan is that it requires no down payment, which can help low-to-moderate income homebuyers overcome one of the most common hurdles to purchasing a home, which in turn helps provide stability for families and strengthens our rural communities,” said David Battany, EVP of capital markets, Guild Mortgage. “While these loans are designed to assist homebuyers in rural areas, the USDA considers most of the country, including some suburban areas, as qualified rural areas. Guild remains dedicated to homebuyers who live or would like to live in rural areas and beyond, working with each of our customers to find the best solution for them.”

Battany, who spoke to the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs in September 2022, urged policymakers to advance rural housing lending by addressing workflow, technology, and loan products.

“The rural market is constrained by limited housing supply, much of which is aging single-family housing,” said Battany. “Although small relative to the scale of the multi-trillion-dollar mortgage market, rural housing loans are meaningful lifelines to economic security for the individuals they help and the communities they bolster.”

For more information about USDA rural housing eligibility and requirements, visit: guildmortgage.com/mortgage-loans/usda-loan/.

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of offering a comprehensive array of loan products and partnering with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers looking for a jumbo loan. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

About Guild Mortgage

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,000 employees and over 300 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Guild Mortgage Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, whose shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230712051601r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712051601/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.