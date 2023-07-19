Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $40 million in limited partner equity and $135 million in construction financing for the development of 5000 Richmond Street, a 750,000 square foot last mile industrial distribution facility in Philadelphia, PA.

Walker & Dunlop's Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Mo Beler, Michael Diaz, and Michael Ianno were exclusive advisors to DH Property Holdings, LLC ("DHPH") and a confidential life insurance company. Proceeds will fund the development and lease-up of the two-building facility.

"We are pleased to announce the successful debt and equity capitalization of this exceptional project," said Appel, senior managing director and co-head of the NY Capital Markets team at Walker & Dunlop. "This multi-year effort began with our team sourcing LP capital to help DHPH acquire the land in the depths of COVID and culminated in a competitive construction financing package from Barings. We have no doubt that 5000 Richmond will attract the best tenants in the market given its location and design.”

The project is well positioned within the Philadelphia market, just 6 miles from Center City and proximate to some of the city's most densely populated counties. The location offers future tenants immediate access to I-95 (2 minutes), I-276, and I-476 – allowing easy access to New York City and Washington, D.C.

"As we navigate this challenging environment, Barings is focused on providing financing solutions for strong sponsors, particularly those with high-quality projects located in strong markets," said Jonathan Neff, managing director of Barings Real Estate. "Barings shares DHPH’s conviction in urban infill industrial, and we are pleased to partner with them on this best-in-class project."

Upon completion, the site will become a two-building, Class A industrial campus totaling over 750,000 square feet and featuring 40' clear heights, 112 loading dock doors, 206 trailer parking stalls, and 759 car-parking stalls. The site is also located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone and benefits from a long-term tax abatement provided by the City of Philadelphia.

"We thank the Walker & Dunlop team for assisting in the successful capitalization of this market-leading development," said Aaron Malitzky, executive vice president at DH Property Holdings. "We also hope that this is the first of many transactions with the Barings team, who was great to work with despite a volatile capital markets landscape."

