CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. ( OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced the appointment of Chris Schade to its Board of Directors. Mr. Schade brings over 30 years of experience across the biopharma industry to support the Company’s long-term growth objectives.



“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Omega’s Board of Directors as we advance our pipeline through key milestones in 2023 and beyond,” said Noubar Afeyan, Omega co-founder and Chairman of the Board. “His diverse experience and insights will play a key role in solidifying Omega’s long-term vision to pioneer a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines. We look forward to his contributions to Omega’s continued success.”

“Chris’s deep industry experience in building companies, strategic planning, financing, and business development will be instrumental to the Company,” added Omega President and CEO Mahesh Karande. “His counsel and expertise will help us to build and scale the Company as we continue to advance our landmark Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO™ I trial and preclinical programs to the clinic and work to realize the potential of the OMEGA platform to create transformative medicines for patients.”

Mr. Schade added, “Omega has made tremendous progress developing its platform capabilities and is poised to enter a critical period of growth. I look forward to working with Omega’s board and terrific leadership team to help build on the Company’s strong foundation and accomplish its ambitious vision of harnessing the power of epigenetics to transform human medicine in service of patients.”

Mr. Schade is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience across private and public biopharma companies, including proven leadership in several executive roles. He joined Flagship Pioneering as a Growth Partner in January of this year. Previously, he was President and Chief Executive Office of Aprea Therapeutics, where he has been serving as a member of the board since 2016 and as Chairman of the board since 2020. Prior to Aprea, he held leadership positions at Novira, Omthera Pharmaceuticals and Medarex. In addition to industry expertise, Schade brings extensive corporate finance and capital markets experience from the investment banking industry, with roles at Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan Chase & Co. He also serves on the board of directors of Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Inc., Ring Therapeutics and Alltrna Therapeutics. He received a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega’s approach enables precision epigenomic control of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a diverse pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases.

