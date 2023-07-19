Enovix to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 26, 2023

21 minutes ago
FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) ( ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the close of the market.

Enovix will issue a press release shortly after 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, announcing that it has posted its Letter to Shareholders with financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at https://ir.enovix.com.

Enovix will hold a live video call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on July 26, 2023, to discuss the company’s business updates, key milestones, and financial results. To join the call, participants must use the following link to register: https://enovix-q22023-earnings.open-exchange.net/. Investors may also submit questions on the registration page that they would like addressed on the earnings call by Enovix management.

This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the call will be available on the Enovix investor website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix
Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: [email protected]

