THE COLONY, Texas, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that Audrey P. Dunning has been elected to its Board of Directors. Ms. Dunning will serve on the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance committees of the QRHC Board. In connection with Dunning’s election, the board increased its size from six to seven directors.



Ms. Dunning is a technology and business growth leader with expertise in technology enablement, digital transformation, customer engagement, risk management, and compliance, with a successful track record in the financial services, technology and professional services industries. She has served in CEO and senior executive roles, as well as director of public and private companies.

Ms. Dunning is currently the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMP Growth Advisors, a firm that specializes in strategic planning, business development, and executive coaching, and advises on digital transformation and technology risk management. Ms. Dunning’s director experience includes currently serving on the Board of TransAct Technologies ( TACT) and previously serving on the Board, Audit, Risk, and Technology committees of TriState Capital Holdings through its acquisition by Raymond James Financial (: RJF). Ms. Dunning also previously served as a director of the Pittsburgh Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, and on the board of Dollar Bank, FSB.

For ten years, Ms. Dunning served as Chief Executive Officer of Summa Technologies, a digital solutions consultancy company through its acquisition by CGI, Inc., a global technology consulting firm. Prior to Summa, Ms. Dunning held sales leadership positions at IBM and Xerox Corporation. In 2016, Audrey was the recipient of the Greater Pittsburgh Athena Award, a program that recognizes exceptional women leaders who demonstrate professional excellence, actively assist others through mentorship, and contribute to the community.

“I’m excited to welcome Audrey to our Board of Directors. Her distinguished career with broad experience accompanied by exceptional achievements in deploying information technology and digital transformation makes her a strong addition to our board. Her years of operating and leadership experience will provide critical perspective in helping us in continuing to grow the scale and scope of our business, and creating shareholder value,” said Quest President and Chief Executive Officer, S. Ray Hatch.

Dan Friedberg, Quest’s Chairman of the Board, added, “The election of Audrey to the board reflects our commitment to building a board with a diverse set of skills to support management as we build a sustainability and waste services leader."

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities.

