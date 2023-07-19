NASHUA, N.H., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. ( ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced its “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series will feature Dr. Laura Dean, a renowned breast radiologist at the Cleveland Clinic. Titled “How Cleveland Clinic is Finding the Breast Cancers Radiologists Fear the Most,” the live event will take place on Thursday, July 20 at 10 am ET. The event will be moderated by iCAD’s President and CEO, Dana Brown. To register, visit this link.



"iCAD’s Breast AI Suite is revolutionizing breast cancer screening. Our cutting-edge technology not only elevates the skills of the nation's top radiologists but also reinforces their excellence,” commented Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. “We look forward to showcasing Dr. Dean in this compelling event, where she will provide valuable insights from her clinical experience, share best practices, and present compelling case studies that highlight the distinctive workflow advantages and unique value our technologies offer to clinicians, facilities, and patients.”

During the event, Dr. Dean will discuss how she leverages iCAD’s market-leading technology to detect breast cancers, including small, subtle tumors – the types of cancers radiologists fear the most. She will also present a live clinical case review showcasing how ProFound AI® can enhance cancer detection in a clinical setting.

"Even for experienced radiologists, some findings are so subtle they can be difficult to detect,” said Dr. Dean. “ProFound AI acts as an extra set of eyes that empowers our team to catch even the smallest, most difficult-to-detect cancers – and with greater accuracy than ever. This reliable, game-changing technology not only improves our confidence, it optimizes efficiency and improves patient outcomes."

ProFound AI became the first technology of its kind to be FDA cleared in 2018. Built with the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence, ProFound AI is clinically proven to improve radiologists’ sensitivity by 8%, reduce the rate of false positives and unnecessary callbacks by 7%, and slash reading time by more than half.1

Launched last year, the “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series has featured a number of esteemed clinical, IT, and administrative experts, along with customer success stories and impactful case studies from healthcare facilities around the globe. Previous event recordings are available on the Company’s website, www.icadmed.com.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

