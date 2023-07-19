Bird Global, Inc. ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the successful renewal of its operations in nearly 30 markets across the United States. This development furthers Bird’s commitment to providing sustainable and convenient transportation solutions in major cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, New York City, Tampa, Seattle, Nashville, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and San Jose, among others.

“We are thrilled to secure renewals for our operations in these vibrant markets across the U.S., some of which extend two to four years,” said Shane Torchiana, CEO, Bird. “Our goal is to create sustainable and inclusive transportation options that enhance the quality of life in cities. We are excited to continue working with local communities, city officials, and partners to provide convenient, efficient, and eco-friendly micromobility solutions.”

With these renewals, Bird ensures the continued provision of high-quality electric scooters and e-bikes, where applicable, contributing to reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions while enabling seamless urban mobility for residents and visitors alike.

Additional city renewals include Alexandria, VA; Arlington, VA; Annapolis, MD; Austin, TX; Charlotte, NC; Columbus, OH; Coral Gables, FL; Gainesville, FL; Grand Forks, ND; Green Bay, WI; Jacksonville, FL; Little Rock, AR; Louisville, KY; Manchester, NH; Memphis, TN; Nashua, NH; Providence, RI; Redwood City, CA; and Yonkers, NY.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712397800/en/