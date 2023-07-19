Bird Secures Renewals for Micromobility Operations in Nearly 30 Markets Across United States, Including Major Cities

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bird Global, Inc. (

NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the successful renewal of its operations in nearly 30 markets across the United States. This development furthers Bird’s commitment to providing sustainable and convenient transportation solutions in major cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, New York City, Tampa, Seattle, Nashville, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and San Jose, among others.

“We are thrilled to secure renewals for our operations in these vibrant markets across the U.S., some of which extend two to four years,” said Shane Torchiana, CEO, Bird. “Our goal is to create sustainable and inclusive transportation options that enhance the quality of life in cities. We are excited to continue working with local communities, city officials, and partners to provide convenient, efficient, and eco-friendly micromobility solutions.”

With these renewals, Bird ensures the continued provision of high-quality electric scooters and e-bikes, where applicable, contributing to reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions while enabling seamless urban mobility for residents and visitors alike.

Additional city renewals include Alexandria, VA; Arlington, VA; Annapolis, MD; Austin, TX; Charlotte, NC; Columbus, OH; Coral Gables, FL; Gainesville, FL; Grand Forks, ND; Green Bay, WI; Jacksonville, FL; Little Rock, AR; Louisville, KY; Manchester, NH; Memphis, TN; Nashua, NH; Providence, RI; Redwood City, CA; and Yonkers, NY.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230712397800r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712397800/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.