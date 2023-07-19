RXO Bolsters Carrier Rewards Program with Several New Partnerships

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RXO (NYSE: RXO) announced several new partnerships that will help truck drivers save money through the company’s carrier rewards program and marketplace, RXO Extra™. The added promotions will provide cost-savings to carriers on phone plans, fuel, maintenance, tires, retail and more.

The new partnerships and discounts include:

  • AT&T: Discounts on several services such as $10 per month per line on AT&T Unlimited Premium and 25 percent off eligible wireless accessories
  • Boss Truck Stops: Discounts on maintenance, tires and emergency roadside assistance
  • CrossRoads Freight Card: Single-card solution with access to forecourt and back-of-the-house at major travel centers and gas stations
  • PrePass: Integrated bypass and electronic toll payment platform to help compliant carriers bypass weigh stations at highway speeds
  • WEX Capital: Invoice factoring to help manage cash flow and pay for operating expenses without creating debt

“We’re pleased to add several new partnerships to our online marketplace, including AT&T, Boss Truck Stops, CrossRoads Freight Card, PrePass and WEX Capital. Our goal with RXO Extra is to provide ample opportunities for our carriers to save time and money,” said Lou Amo, president of RXO’s truck brokerage business. “Carriers and drivers are focused on driving, and we want to make their jobs easier by streamlining opportunities to save.”

The new offerings are easily accessible on RXO Extra, an online marketplace with incentives to help carriers save money and grow their businesses. This is the third time this year RXO has expanded its carrier rewards program. Last month, the organization announced a partnership with Simplex Group, a leading provider of DOT safety compliance, permitting and taxes, commercial trucking insurance and ELD services for transportation companies.

To learn more about RXO Extra and the new discounts and services added to the marketplace, visit rxo.com/rxo-extra.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230712343414r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712343414/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.