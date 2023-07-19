Exco Technologies Limited Announces Third Quarter Results on August 2, 2023

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the close of business on Wednesday August 2, 2023.

Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mt2o36n3 a few minutes before the event. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI566bcaba59cd4badab4493a96847b1f8 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on August 3, 2023, an archived version will be available on the Exco website (www.excocorp.com) until August 18, 2023.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source:Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:(905) 477-3065, Ext 7233
Website:https://www.excocorp.com
ti?nf=ODg3MzM5MSM1Njg5MzEwIzIwODQ2MTU=
Exco-Technologies-Ltd-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.