Is Prosus NV (PROSY) a Value Trap? A Deep Dive into its GF Value

1 hours ago
Summary
Prosus NV (

PROSY, Financial), a consumer internet group with operations spanning across diverse platforms and geographies, has been making waves in the Interactive Media industry. As of July 12, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $15.04, marking a significant 5.17% change for the day. With a market cap of $221.5 billion and sales figures reaching $5.8 billion, Prosus NV's financial metrics are noteworthy. However, a deeper look at the company's GF Value suggests a different story.

Understanding the GF Value of Prosus NV (PROSY, Financial)

The GF Value, a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, indicates that Prosus NV may be a potential value trap. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus considering past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. Currently, Prosus NV's GF Value stands at $28.18, hinting at possible overvaluation and a need for investors to think twice.

Financial Strength of Prosus NV (PROSY, Financial)

Investing in companies with strong financial health reduces the risk of permanent loss. One key metric to consider is the cash-to-debt ratio, which provides insight into a company's financial strength. Prosus NV's cash-to-debt ratio is 1.28, ranking lower than 73.95% of companies in the Interactive Media industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability of Prosus NV (PROSY, Financial)

Prosus NV has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $5.8 billion and EPS of $1.47 over the past twelve months. However, its operating margin is -10.18%, ranking lower than 64.92% of companies in the Interactive Media industry, suggesting fair profitability.

Prosus NV's (PROSY, Financial) Growth and ROIC vs WACC

Prosus NV’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79.19% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. However, its ROIC of -1.2 is less than its WACC of 5.65, indicating less value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prosus NV (

PROSY, Financial) appears to be a potential value trap. Despite fair financial health and profitability, its GF Value suggests possible overvaluation. For a more comprehensive understanding of Prosus NV, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
