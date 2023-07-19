Colliers to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 2, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be issued by press release on August 2, 2023 at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on August 2, 2023 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO, Chris McLernon, CEO, Real Estate Services and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-416-764-8658 and Toll Free – NA 1-888-886-7786 with conference ID 08567682. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://corporate.colliers.com/events/default.aspx.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070 with passcode 567682#. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Christian Mayer, CFO
Colliers International Group Inc.
(416) 960-9500

ti?nf=ODg3MzQ5MSM1Njg5NjAwIzIyNDYyNzY=
Colliers-International-Group-I.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.