CINCINNATI, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Insurance, Inc. (Constellation) is pleased to announce the election of Wes Thompson to the Boards of Directors of Constellation and its affiliated subsidiaries, including The Ohio National Life Insurance Company (ONLIC), Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation (ONLAC) and National Security Life and Annuity Company (NSLAC). Wes Thompson brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry to his role with Constellation.

From 2017 to 2022, Wes Thompson served as president, CEO and Board Member of M Financial Group. He managed strategy and operations across the enterprise, including its affiliated reinsurance company, broker/dealer and registered investment advisor. Prior to M Financial, he was president of Sun Life Financial U.S. and held senior executive positions at Lincoln Financial Group.

In 2015, Wes Thompson founded Emerge, a technology platform that helps consumers close gaps in health insurance coverage. He currently serves on the Boards of Enact Holdings, Inc. ( ACT), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance, and Pie Insurance, a data-driven property and casualty startup.

“Wes’s track record of building profitable organizations focused on growth speaks for itself,” says Anurag Chandra, founder, chairman and CEO of Constellation. “We’re fortunate to have his expertise and leadership on the Constellation Board as we execute our own ambitious growth strategy.”

“Constellation and its family of companies are poised to deliver powerful solutions in the life insurance and annuity markets,” adds Wes Thompson “I’m excited by what I see — and look forward to helping guide the transformation.”

About Constellation

Constellation Insurance, Inc., is a leading insurance holding company serving consumers and small business owners in United States and Latin America through its insurance subsidiaries, which include The Ohio National Life Insurance Company, Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation, National Security Life and Annuity Company, Ohio National Seguros de Vida and certain other affiliated (re)insurance entities. As of December 31, 2022, Constellation’s family of insurance companies have over $34 billion in total assets under management. Constellation’s investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers’, are two of the largest long-term institutional investors in North America, managing a total of C$650 billion in net assets, including over C$140 billion in private capital investments.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee, APR
513.794.6418 (o); 513.218.5519 (m)
[email protected]

