Getting vaccinated can be a family affair. Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) will offer Back to School Family Immunization Days at select stores, including Bartell Drugs in the Pacific Northwest, providing families convenient opportunities to walk in and get the vaccinations they need to protect themselves against measles, whooping cough, COVID-19, and other diseases.

Rite Aid Family Immunization Days are walk-in clinics available to families providing convenient opportunities for them to get vaccinated on the weekends. Rite Aid Family Immunization Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Bartell Drugs Family Immunization Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

“As families get ready for back to school, now is the optimal time to ensure the entire family is vaccinated against spreading viruses and up to date on school-required vaccines,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “As a pharmacy focused on improving health outcomes in our communities, Rite Aid’s Family Immunization Days provide customers with access to the immunizations they need when it’s convenient for them. Our caring, trusted pharmacists are here to help and will have you in and out in no time at all.”

Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs pharmacists are trained to immunize adults and children three years of age and older. Customers can receive routine vaccinations that provide protection against certain diseases, some of which are required for certain ages, activities or overseas travel. These include shingles, TDAP, and HPV, among others, depending on age and state regulations.

To help customers determine which routine immunizations are right for them, Rite Aid offers an Immunization Evaluation Questionnaire on its website. The questionnaire guides customers to ensure they are up to date with all necessary immunizations based on age, conditions, or occupation.

Customers can contact their local Rite Aid or Bartell Drugs to see if it’s a participating location. Those who aren’t able to attend a Family Immunization Day can walk in or schedule an appointment for necessary vaccinations at their local Rite Aid today via the online scheduling tool.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

